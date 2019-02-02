State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host best-selling author Tim Dorsey at 6 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 5 at SCF Venice, 8000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.The event in Building 800, Selby Room, is free and open to the public.
Dorsey, a former Tampa Tribune reporter, has written more than 20 humorous crime novels, all set in Florida. They include “Florida Roadkill,” “The Stingray Shuffle” and “Hurricane Punch.”
His newest novel, “No Sunscreen for the Dead,” features the return of the legendary anti-hero Serge Storms.
Dorsey’s visit to SCF Venice is an annual tradition. He will discuss his works and how he comes up with ideas and sign copies of his books. Fans are welcome to bring copies of Dorsey’s books to be signed.
Dorsey received a bronze medal for popular fiction in the 2009 Florida Book Awards for “Nuclear Jellyfish” and the 2016 John D. MacDonald Award for Excellence in Florida Fiction. His appearance is sponsored by the Language and Literature Department at SCF Venice.
