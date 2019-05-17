Would you like to be entertained by local artists, enjoy fantastic food and bring your BFF (best friend forever) to an evening of fun? Then you’ll have to sign up for the second annual BFF celebration organized by Business Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV).
This is also the 100th anniversary of BPW/USA.
Entertaining music will be provided by The Shark Sisters. They are a lively acoustic trio making waves and capturing hearts in Southwest Florida with an eclectic mix of originals and classic folk, Americana, country and blues.
Showcasing the musical talents of Brenna Larson, Beth Travers and Coleen Marren, the group blends heartfelt and humorous songwriting with compelling vocal harmonies and instruments to deliver a uniquely entertaining musical experience.
BPWEV member Katie Malloy, talented actress and comedian, will make sure her hilarious, humorous and comical presentation will have you laughing till your sides hurt.
All this will happen Tuesday, May 21, at 5:15 — 7:45 p.m. at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice.
Tickets at the door are $23, by Paypal $24. You must register in advance at: bpwev.org.
In honor of the special women in our lives, BPWEV is hosting this second annual BFF May Celebration. Invite the special female in your life – mother, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, friend, neighbor, co-worker, etc. for this special evening. Chances for great prizes will be available. It will be a “BFF Celebration” to remember.
