VENICE — More than 60 people attended the third BFF Dinner held at Plantation Golf & Country Club recently by Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
It was organized by Irene Slattery and her committee.
“The great musical entertainment was provided by the Shark Sisters of Englewood,” BPWEV said in an email. “Their repertoire of songs relating to issues women are very familiar with, always brings out smiles and wanting to sing along.”
The night also included comedy from BPWEV member Katie Malloy that “had everyone laughing and wishing for more. It was an evening of fun and happy memories were made.”
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit www.bpwev.org
BPWEV mission is “to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.