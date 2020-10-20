VENICE — The Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year have been announced.
Candy Brooks, of Englewood, and Sid Friedman, of Sarasota, received the awards, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.
“It is a thrill and honor to have Candy and Sid represent the organization as the Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year,” it said in a news release.
Brooks became a Big Sister three years ago to a girl named Aaliyah.
“Candy has been a tremendous support system for Aaliyah and she is always there to lift her up when she is feeling down,” the news release said. “Candy ensures that Aaliyah does not miss important school events so that she can know and feel that she is an important part of her school community. Candy has become a stable, caring, and supportive adult in Aaliyah’s life.”
Aaliyah praised Candy Brooks.
“Candy Brooks is very sweet, caring and thoughtful. It is hard to count the times she was there for me through the years, but I can tell you I don’t know what I would have done without her. When I felt lost, she found me. When I struggled in school, she helped me. When I felt powerless, she made me powerful. She helped me find my strength, when I was weak. She has helped me with my family issues and gave me advice, talked me through it. I trust her more than I trust anyone. She is my best friend. Candy and I have fun spending time together, do fun stuff together, and go to the parks, shopping and love to laugh a lot!”
The news release called Friedman “an extraordinary person with a perpetually positive outlook on life.”
He works with a boy named Jakobie “to develop the tools he needs to maintain focus, but he has encouraged Jakobie to push himself in school.”
“In addition to the academic help he has provided, Sid has been regularly introducing Jakobie to government officials and individuals who own businesses in the local community,” the news release said.
“Sid is someone who has always been there for me and a true supporter,” Jakobie said recently. “He has guided me and shown me opportunities and possibilities I could only dream of. He showed me what I needed to succeed in my post-secondary planning throughout high school and middle school.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has the region for more than 50 years and currently serves more than 1,800 youth across a 10 county footprint.
Learn more about it online at www.bbbssun.org.
