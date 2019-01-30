Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is hosting its seventh annual “BIG Clay Fun Shoot” on Friday, March 8, at Sarasota Trap, Skeet, & Clays, 3445 Rustic Road, off Knights Trail, Nokomis.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. The fun shoot will be a great day of sporting clays, food and Chinese auction, with the proceeds benefiting the children in the Venice area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Shotguns and trained volunteer instructors are available at all stations, plus all teams will have access to a golf cart.
Co-chairs for the fun shoot are Wayne Roberts and Michelle Hazeltine.
For over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures.
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has served over 1,800 youth across a 10 county footprint. Learn how to get involved at: BBBSSun.org.
For further information on the fun shoot, contact Ashley Kilmer at 941-488-4009, or akilmer@bbbssun.org or visit: BBBSSun.org/events.
