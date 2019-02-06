Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class takes place Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hotel Venezia poolside, 425 U.S. 41 North Bypass.
Learn from award-winning, professional competition pitmaster Dana “Big Papa” Hillis in this informal and fun setting. Big Papa will share tips on how to purchase and prep, marinades, rubs, injections, meat temps, sauces, grilling and smoking techniques.
He will share award-winning recipes and secrets from over a decade of competition barbecue.
Get your grill’n on at Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class. Appetizers, lunch and dessert will be provided. Cost is $100 per person. Proceeds benefit the good works of the Sertoma Club of Venice.
Learn more about Big Papa at: BigPapasCountryKitchen.com.
Register for the event at: VeniceSertoma.com/news-and-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.