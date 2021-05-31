SARASOTA — Latinx hip-hop artist and Kennedy Center Citizen and Scholar Olmeca is finishing a year-long “virtual” residency at the Van Wezel with an in-person performance.
The bi-lingual event, hosted by Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Van Wezel Foundation, takes place outdoors on its lawn at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
“We’re proud to be using visual and performing arts representing diverse cultures to reach across divides to engage students, educators, families and community members,” Kelli Maldonado, director of Education and Community Engagement at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, said in a news release. “Olmeca was the perfect artist to kick off our IDEA initiative and we look forward to celebrating this opportunity with the entire community.”
The Van Wezel Artist residency was part of IDEA — standing for inclusivity, diversity, equity and access made possible through donations from the Van Wezel Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“The initiative strives to teach and create with cultural appreciation in mind, believing that art can increase student empowerment, destroy negative stereotypes, promote innovation, and equip students with the necessary tools to become more aware of their own agency from a local and global perspective,” the news release stated.
Olmeca has been featured on BBC London, Huffington Post, NPR and CNN Latino. His music has been featured in PBS’ “Independence Lens,” and “Two Americans.” He has written music for “Sons of Anarchy,” and “The Mayans,” along with being an educator on underground hip-hop music in Los Angeles, the news release notes.
“I look forward to joining the Sarasota community in person to share my art and experiences,” Olmeca said in the news release. “I’ve enjoyed being a part of the launch of this important new IDEA initiative. We should all be working to identify ways in which we can celebrate our differences while also welcoming our similarities.”
Van Wezel Performing Arts is at 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
