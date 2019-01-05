Bill Buchman, artist and musician, will present a lecture detailing how music and art are connected, and then a three-day workshop about the creative process in creating art. Both will be held at Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida.
The fee to attend the lecture is $12 for members; $15 for nonmembers.
The lecture, “The Art-Music Connection,” will be Wed., Jan. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“If you’ve ever wondered what music and art have in common and what those parallels are... this is your chance to find out,” Buchman says.
Painter, educator, and author Buchman studied early on with distinguished teachers and has been an active artist for over 50 years.
He spent 20 of those creative years in Europe, after which, in 2001, he established his studio in Sarasota.
Buchman leads insightful workshops on creativity, abstraction and figure drawing and has authored five popular and innovative DVDs and the drawing instruction book, “Expressive Figure Drawing.”
He has been teaching, inspiring, and empowering aspiring artists locally and nationally for the last two decades.
In this engaging lecture, Buchman, will use his depth of practical experience in both art and music to explain and demonstrate with musical instruments and paint the very real parallels that exist between art and music and the various way which artistic and musical concepts overlap, interweave and mirror each other.
In addition to playing various instruments and using various drawing and painting techniques and media to demystify this fascinating subject, Bill will discuss well known artworks that exemplify these relationships.
Three-day workshop: ‘Awakening the Muse’
Buchman will present three exciting days of practical creative techniques, ideas and strategies to help you break free of outmoded ways of artistic thinking and discover your creative voice.
The three-day workshop will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16, 17 and 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Worshop fee: $295 members; $369 nonmembers.
This hands-on mixed media course is a journey of self-discovery through art – a complete exploration of what creativity is and how it works.
Buckman’s enjoyable approach is based on exciting modernist principles, stimulating Zen concepts, unique color ideas and other innovative strategies for making expressive contemporary pieces. Learn inspiring keys that will jump start your creativity and bring your art to life while learning cool ways to handle watercolors, pastels, oil pastels, acrylic inks, gouaches, water-soluble crayons, Sumi brushes and more. Most materials will be supplied.
For more information or to register, call 941-485-7136, visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
