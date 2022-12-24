'Birds of a Feather' opens Jan. 6 at Urbanite

Dekyi Ronge as Caitlyn and Stephen Spencer as John in “Birds of a Feather” at Urbanite Theatre Jan. 6 through Feb. 12.

SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre will continue its 2022/23 season with the tender father-daughter drama “Birds of North America,” by Anna Ouyang Moench.

Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace, “Birds of North America” explores the complexities of familial relationships, and how personal politics and global worldviews shape our connections with those we love.

