SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre will continue its 2022/23 season with the tender father-daughter drama “Birds of North America,” by Anna Ouyang Moench.
Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace, “Birds of North America” explores the complexities of familial relationships, and how personal politics and global worldviews shape our connections with those we love.
The cast includes Stephen Spencer as John and Dekyi Ronge as Caitlyn.
As birders, John and daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, the climate and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed Woodpecker.
In a lyrical and endearing family portrait, “Birds of North America” unfolds in detailed layers like the scattered leaves of each passing year.
“‘Birds of North America’ is a timely, charming play about the complexities of a relationship between a father and daughter,” Wallace said. “You see the two navigating their relationship while bird-watching, and how they attempt to use this passion for birding as a way to connect and communicate with each other.
“Today, we’re at a place of division where we’ve stopped listening to one another, and this play explores the longing of wanting to be seen and understood despite your differences.”
“Birds of North America” received its world premiere at Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado in 2017, followed by professional productions at Mosaic Theatre, Chester Theatre Company, Third Avenue PlayWorks, Thrown Stone Theater and Theater With a View.
The play won the Generations Award, Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company in 2017
The 2022/23 Urbanite season, titled “Heredity,” will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.
“Birds of North American” will play Jan. 6 through Feb. 12. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. There’s some adult language.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
