BRADENTON — The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has a new CEO.
Hillary Spencer succeeds The Bishop’s longtime leader, Brynne Anne Besio.
Besio announced her retirement in January.
“Spencer has more than 20 years of leadership experience in museums focused on art, anthropology, science and natural history, creating spaces that welcome diverse voices and serve the community, while implementing strategic business plans to ensure organizational success,” The Bishop said in a news release. “She has extensive experience in business development with a global network, focusing on traveling exhibitions and resource exchange. Her proven ability to develop and implement successful business plans that diversify and re-imagine both earned and contributed revenue streams has resulted in increased cash flow, brand awareness and market share.”
She was most recently working as president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville, S.C. and her resume also includes a 10-year stint at the American Museum of Natural History.
She has produced exhibitions with museums in Mexico, Colombia, France, Taiwan and Chicago through the years. She is also a Getty Leadership Institute alum.
The news release said she first visited The Bishop in 2016.
“I’ve been increasingly impressed with the Museum’s vision ever since,” she said. “I think we have an amazing opportunity to showcase the Museum as a thought leader in science and education while building upon the community-centered experience it offers. I’m excited to help The Bishop reach and exceed its strategic goals.”
Spencer officially takes the CEO job May 3. Besio will work as a consultant as Spencer learns the role.
“The Bishop grew and evolved significantly during Brynne Anne’s tenure,” Board Chair Brian Carter said in the news release. “In the past five years alone, the Museum put a new emphasis on creating experiences to inspire curiosity and discovery, opened a new education wing as well as the Mosaic Backyard Universe, developed new work and education spaces, and even unveiled a new name and brand. Today, we’re looking forward to welcoming Hillary to the leadership role and are excited about what she will bring to the Museum.”
Incoming Board Chair Elizabeth Baran said the pandemic has “changed our communities in so many ways.”
“Moving forward means that we need to continue to focus on our strategic goals and initiatives while also recognizing and adapting to new post-Covid realities,” Baran said. “We’re standing at a historic juncture — not just for our Museum, but for our community — and we’re pleased to welcome Hillary to help us move forward.”
The Bishop is the largest natural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
