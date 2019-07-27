From THE BISHOP MUSEUM
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that took humans to the moon for the first time. There are still plenty of ways for you to celebrate at The Bishop at the following events.
Now through July 27
Smithsonian Channel’s “The Day We Walked on the Moon” is one of the most important 24-hours in history through stunning remastered footage and interviews that go behind-the-scenes and inside the spacecraft, Mission Control and the homes of the astronauts’ families. This 50-minute, PG-rated movie will be shown in the all-digital Planetarium. Included in the price of admission. It’s final show is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Also on July 27 is KidSpace, when the awesome power of The Planetarium is unleashed and kids can become scientific masters of the universe as we take off from the Earth’s surface and fly to places humans have never been. KidSpace is designed for grades 1-5 and their grownups, but everyone is welcome.
Take off is at 10:30 a.m. at a cost of $5 for eligible members of the Discovery Society and $8 for all others. (Note: Admission to The Bishop is not included with your KidSpace ticket price.)
Now through July 31
“One Giant Leap,” created by Howard Hochhalter, The Bishop’s astronomy expert, is showing daily in The Planetarium. The 15-minute show, appropriate for all audiences, includes sounds and images from the launch of Sputnik — the world’s first man-made satellite sent into space by the Soviets, which also launched the race for dominance in outer space.
It also includes audio and video of President Kennedy’s 1962 Rice University speech and flight segments from earlier Apollo missions amid visions of 50,000 years of human achievement. (Note: Included in the price of admission.)
‘Florida Feathers’ runs through Aug. 25.
The breathtaking images captured by photographer Grant Jefferies in this special exhibition highlight the plight many of Florida’s native bird species. Jefferies, former photojournalist at the Bradenton Herald, now teaches photography and has turned his focus to nature photography.
“Florida Feathers: Birds in Peril” focuses on some of our area’s most precious jewels: strikingly pink roseate spoonbills, fierce ospreys and eagles, majestic herons and skittering shorebirds. As these Florida favorites struggle to survive loss of habitat and are listed as threatened and endangered species, Jefferies brings them to life through his beautiful images. Visiting this exhibition is included in admission.
Finding Florida Aug. 1-Sept. 1
Back by popular demand, this special exhibition explores how giant ground sloths, manatees, armadillos and fearsome, flightless, carnivorous terror birds migrated north over thousands of years and many generations from South America by island hopping and using the newly formed land bridge, the Isthmus of Panama.
Finding Florida is a game that lets visitors take on the role of each animal, making choices as they proceed on their northward migrations. How will they deal with other species and adapt to a new environment? Will they become extinct? (Note: Visiting this exhibition is included in admission.)
For more details, call 941-746-4131 or visit bishopscience.org.
