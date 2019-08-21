By BISHOP MUSEUM OF SCIENCE
The “Finding Florida” is back by popular demand at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. West, Bradenton. Upcoming programs are also scheduled.
The special Finding Florida exhibition explores how giant ground sloths, manatees, armadillos and even fearsome, flightless, carnivorous terror birds migrated north over thousands of years and many generations from South America by island hopping and using the newly formed land bridge, the Isthmus of Panama.
Play the Finding Florida game and take on the role of each animal as they migrate northward.
Finding Florida, open through, Sept. 1, is included in admission to the Museum.
Other programs
• KidSpace, 10:30 a.m. Saturday: We unleash the awesome power of The Planetarium during KidSpace, where kids can become scientific masters of the universe! Take off from the Earth’s surface and fly to places humans have never been — the Sun, planets, other moons in our solar system, newly discovered solar systems in our galaxy and beyond. KidSpace is designed for grades 1-5 and their grown-ups, but all are welcome! Tickets: $5 adults/children members, $8 for adults/children nonmembers. To purchase/reserve seats for groups of 20 or more, contact Program Coordinator Sue McCarthy at SMcCarthy@BishopScience.org or 941-746-4131, ext. 113.
• Stelliferous (abounding with stars), 7 p.m.,Aug. 28: This is a live guided tour of the upcoming month’s skies with a staff astronomer, who will talk about where our stars, planets and constellations are headed. We’ll share the most current events in the world of astronomy and open the floor for a fun question and answer session. Stelliferous is great for curious adults and kids. Join us for Stelliferous Live with Planetarium Manager, Howard Hochhalter the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Planetarium. We will look into the current night skies to stimulate intellectual conversations. Past topics have included how to identify constellations, planets and the brightest stars. Stelliferous Live is $5 for eligible members of the Discovery Society, $8 all others. Seating is limited — Must arrive 10 minutes before event start — print electronic ticket and present upon arrival. Pre-purchased tickets are held until 5 minutes prior to the program start time ONLY, then may be released for re-sale.
For more information about programs or ordering tickets, call 941-746-4131 or visit: bishopscience.org.
