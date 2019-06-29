Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is celebrating one of the greatest achievements in human history: when humans walked on the moon for the first time. It has some special programming to help you relive that moment — or even introduce it to a younger generation.
The moon celebration started June 27 when the museum partnered with WEDU-PBS for a free special showing of Robert Stone’s “Chasing the Moon.”
The celebration continues throughout July with:
“One Giant Leap,” a special 15-minute production by The Bishop’s own astronomy experts showing daily in The Planetarium July 2-31. (Included in admission.)
“To the Moon and Back – The Legacy of Apollo 11.” NASA’s Gary Dahlke will join the museum’s monthly think + drink / science program, which transforms The Planetarium into a forum of discussion where you can enjoy refreshments and learn about science in a relaxed, informal setting. Dahlke has worked in aerospace for nearly 30 years and has received NASA awards for his work on the Titan IV rocket program and the Space Shuttle’s solid rocket boosters. The program is at 7 p.m. July 10.
Smithsonian Channel’s “The Day We Walked on the Moon.” Witness this incredible day through stunning, remastered footage and interviews that take you behind the scenes and inside the spacecraft. July 20-27. (Included in admission.)
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is located at 201 10th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Hours: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday | noon-5 p.m. Sunday | closed Mondays, the first Saturday in November, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days.
Admission: Adults, $19 | Seniors (65+), $17 | Students (with ID), $14 | Youths (12-17), $14 | Kids (5-11), $10 | Age 4, free (with paying adult). Free Admission for eligible Discovery Society Members | Florida Teachers and Active Duty military (with ID).
For more information, visit: BishopScience.org.
— BISHOP MUSEUM
