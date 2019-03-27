BBQ & Bluegrass return to the Venice Airport Festival grounds for the 10th year, Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.
“We’re honored to be not only the largest event of this kind in Southwest Florida, a partner with Cookin’ with Smithfield and one of only a few events in the country where both our BBQ and chili contest winners get automatic entry to the World Food Championship,” said Don Fisher, founder and organizer of the event.
While the event has reached these lofty goals, Fisher's bigger goal is to raise money to serve people with special needs. Fisher has been doing that for even more years than the Bash has been around. That he attracted a team of like-minded people from the beginning made it work.
This year, the Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is the home of the 2019 Florida BBQ Championships and, yet again, a qualifier for the Jack Daniels World BBQ Championship, The American Royale World Series of Barbecue and Sonny’s Smokin’ Showdown.
Fisher's team anticipates another set of record-breaking numbers March 29 and 30. With March tourists and the returnees from past Bashes, breaking yet another record should be possible.
The proof will be in the eatin' and, in the case of the bluegrass music, the pickin'.
The BBQ contestants begin arriving on Thursday with their custom-designed rigs. Most contain sleeping accommodations because these champion and wanna-be champion cooks keep a close eye on their entries from the initial selection of the best cuts of meat to the trimming and seasoning and slow cooking right up until the perfectly-cooked meats are carefully placed in prepared containers for the judges to see and, more importantly, to taste.
The Venice event is one of the few events of its kind where attendees get to sample genuine competition BBQ and chili. The chili cook-off is an additional event that makes the "Bash" an even tastier destination.
Competitors will be vying for a $20,000 purse, state championship honors and those coveted entry qualification tickets to the Jack Daniels and similar world events.
The chili cook-off features local chefs, restaurants and businesses.
Backing up all that glorious food is award-winning Bluegrass entertainment. Since the beginning, the event has drawn award-winning musical groups. This year, there are more groups than ever.
“Bluegrass and BBQ are a natural fit,” Fisher said, “and at the end of the day, you’ll see all the bands come to the stage for ‘An Appalachian Jam.’ The whole event is like one huge family reunion.”
Booked for "An Afternoon of Bluegrass" are top bluegrass artists: Grammy-nomiated and IBMA-award winners The Lonesome River Band, the Grascals and Flatt Lonesome.
Admission to the concert session, like admission to the Bash, is free.
All that mentioned above is the main event on Saturday, March 30.
That's not all folks
Fisher's vision was to be the "marquee destination for competition barbecuing and bluegrass entertainment."
To that end, the event now includes several other events and a fish fry on Friday.
Added events include: a Sporting Clays Tournament, an Old Town Saloon, a Cornhole Tournament, a Vintage Car & Truck Show, Public Safety Exhibits and a Kid’s Corral.
Those are the bonus events. The main event offerings include festive foods, international exhibits and plenty of event-related merchandise. Many of the champion cooks will have rubs and sauces for sale. That does not mean you will able to duplicate all they do at home, however, unless you also have a similar rig with smoker and more.
Do not forget the chili cook-off, too. Even the booths of the chili entrants will be something special to see.
“We’re amazed at the success the event has had over the first nine years, and we plan to make the event even bigger and better for 2019,” Fisher said last year at a post-event meeting of his committee.
Fisher's goal of making this event the best has spread to all the entrants. Not only do the judges get food that looks and is good enough to eat, but so do all the people who attend the annual event.
"Our mission is to ensure that Sarasota County-based nonprofit organizations can continue to serve special needs folks," Fisher said.
As a board member of Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children Inc., Fisher has long put his money and his time to help those i need.
Information and directions:
Venice Airport Festival Grounds, March 29 & 30
From Business 41 (Tamiami Trail) take Avenida del Circo to Airport Road. Turn left and follow the road around to the festival entrance. Stay in your lane to the parking area to avoid getting stuck in a sandy area not meant for parking. There is more than enough parking.
The Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash is a nonprofit event benefiting the Suncoast Foundation and 12 other participating nonprofit organizations.
For additional information or to register for any of the special events, such as the cornhole tournament or sporting clays competition, visit: suncoastbbqbash.com
For additional information contact: Don Fisher, organizer, 941-809-5232, or bbq.bluegrassbash@gmail.com.
About The Suncoast Foundation
In 1985, Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children (Suncoast Foundation) was founded to support local nonprofits that provide services to the handicapped children of our community.
Today, the Suncoast Foundation has over 75,000 square feet of buildings that are located on three Campuses: Sarasota, Venice, and North Port. These facilities are provided to nonprofit organizations at no charge. The net proceeds from the Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash are used to support and maintain all of these facilities both now and in the future. Currently these facilities serve over 5,000 special needs families annually.
This endeavor ensures that the legacies of instrumental supporters both present and past – like Kevin Brown, Tom Brown, John Cox, Tim Erickson, Kathy Hazard, Gary Jones, John Olliver, Orville Ray, Bob Ritz, Bill Sirios, Hollis Tucker, Gene Whipp, Steve Zagony and Robert Woods – are preserved and that nonprofit organizations can continue to serve the special needs folks of our community. For more information visit: suncoastfoundation.com.
