Critically acclaimed bluegrass band Mile Twelve is the featured act at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash Saturday, Jan. 26.
Winners of International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2017 Momentum award, Mile Twelve is now nominated for IBMA’s 2018 Emerging Artist of the year, and the Boston-based band shows no sign of slowing. Visit: MileTwelveBluegrass.com.
Gulf Breeze Band and the Heartland Jam Band round out the show.
Heartland’s monthly Bluegrass Bash takes place at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17.
In addition to the Bluegrass music concert on Saturday the 26th, there will be lots of Bluegrass jamming and Saturday morning instrument workshops during the weekend event, which starts Friday, Jan. 25.
The music concert starts at 1 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 26. Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash is $7 per person. Members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association get in free. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per family per year.
RV camping at Craig’s RV Resort including electric hook-up is $25 per night. Plenty of no-hook up camping is available for $7 per night and tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area. On-site facilities include food concessions, hot showers, and a shaded music pavilion. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Craig’s RV Resort is located at 7895 NE Cubitis Av, Arcadia, Florida 34266.
Directions: From State Road 70 in Arcadia, take US 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Craig’s RV Resort will be on the right.
For more information, call 941-467-2051, email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: Heartland Bluegrass.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.