ARCADIA — Two top Bluegrass bands will take the stage Saturday, May 22, at Craig’s RV Resort near Arcadia, with other concerts taking place Friday as well.
Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends and Skeeter Kreek will play Saturday, May 22.
Craig’s RV Resort is 7 miles north of Arcadia along U.S. 17, and hosts the monthly Bluegrass Bash.
“Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend,” it said. “Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners. You are welcome to bring your stringed instrument and join in.”
The cost to attend is a $7 donation recommended and free for members of The Heartland Bluegrass Association.
Attendees should bring chairs, it said.
Campsites at Craig’s RV include electric and water hookups for $25 per night while dry camping is $7 per night. Those wanting to camp with tents are welcome and restrooms include hot showers.
The events start at noon Friday, May 21 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
The days begin with jam sessions. On Saturday, Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends start at 1 p.m. then Heartland Jam Band followed by Skeeter Kreek.
Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia
For more information, call 941-467-2051, visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com.
