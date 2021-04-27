PUNTA GORDA — The USA BMX Florida State Championship Series takes place in Punta Gorda from May 7-9.
It will include hundreds of riders from across Florida, officials believe.
The announcement came this week from Charlotte BMX, Charlotte County Community Services, and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
It will be run at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda.
The county hosted the USA BMX Sunshine State Nationals event in October 2020 with more than 600 riders, the news release stated.
“After hosting a successful Sunshine State Nationals event, we are extremely excited to be selected to host a USA BMX Florida State Championship Series,” said Charlotte BMX President Amanda Carr, who the news release noted is an accomplished professional BMX racer and Olympian. “This accomplishment is only possible because of our volunteers, parents and riders who have dedicated countless hours to make our facility world class.”
The tourism bureau noted Carr’s recognizable name and “dedicated partner” is “special” in the community.
“Our visitors and residents alike can be exposed to these high-level events as a result of her work ethic and commitment to excellence,” said Sean Walter, Sports Business Development director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase our destination to USA BMX, again, as a great place to host their racing series. Our area is known as a relaxing, uncrowded Florida destination that offers all the best of Florida’s wonderful outdoor experiences for their athletes and fans.”
For more information, visit www.charlottebmx.net.
