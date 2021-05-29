Staff Report
VENICE — A recent membership meeting of the Venice Area Board of Realtors included a celebration and honoring of real estate professionals of the region.
During the night, three people were inducted into the National Association of Realtor Hall of Fame.
Those people included Maia Morrison, Erik Korzilius and Stephen Lingley — posthumously. Kim Lingley accepting a award for her husband.
They were honored for their investment in the Realtors Political Action Committee, according to an email about the night.
Also during the event, Florida Realtors Political Action Committee Trustee Danny Nix Jr., who was the guest speaker, provided a legislative update.
Venice Area Board of Realtors President Bebe Teichman recognized new Affiliate Member Kapp McMullin of KM Home Inspections.
The YPN Committee presented a check for $14,500 to Lindsey May for The TWIG. May is its manager.
It also highlighted Florida Realtors Honor Society members, including Jo-Anne Sckowska; Jim Mulvey; Don Zenner; Erik Korzilius; Jackie Robertson; Helen Moore; Cindy Esselburn; Bebe Teichman; Renee Marquiss; Maia Morrison; Diane Fuchs; Sharyn Rose for her 24th year and Chuck Bonamer for his 28th year-Lifetime Member.
