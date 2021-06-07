SARASOTA — An annual Superintendent School Forum held by Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties brought together area youth and the leader of Sarasota County Schools.
The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is a board made up of alumni from the “STAR Leadership Training Program” according to a news release.
In the Zoom forum, 42 teens from seven high schools participated. It was done to keep “open discussions between high school students and school district officials with focus on improving Sarasota County Schools.”
Students and district officials sought to solutions for “identified challenges,” according to the news release.
“The discussion revolved around a variety of important topics such as mental health, COVID-19 and concurrent learning, and student engagement,” it said.
It was followed by a question-and-answer session with Superintendent Brennan Asplen III.
Recommendations from the Superintendent’s Forum will be presented as a report to Asplen.
“The most prominent change students want is to have more engagement with teachers and other students, so that students and staff are happy and can learn in positive environments,” a senior at Booker High School said in the news release.
To learn more about the STAR Leadership Training program, visit theclubsdc.org or call Cassandra Benjamin, Leadership Program specialist at 941-366-3911.
