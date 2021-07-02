VENICE — Seven area high school juniors were selected by American Legion Post 159 out of Venice for Boys State.
From Venice High School, Conner Priede, Galen Crusan, Conner Cantrell, Gabriel Hoberman, Drake Burns were attending while from Pine View School, Matthew Wolf and Carson Roland were set to attend.
The post recently congratulated the group, including Post Cmdr. Terry Perkins and Post Chairman Norman MacLellan, who is the chairman of the post’s Boys State committee.
The teenagers attended the 77th session of Boys State in Tallahassee from June 20-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.