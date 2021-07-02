2021 Boys State

American Legion Post 159 Cmdr. Terry Perkins, left, and Post Chairman Norman MacLellan, right, stand with Boys State selected attendees Conner Priede, Galen Crusan, Conner Cantrell, Gabriel Hoberman, Drake Burns — all Venice High School juniors, and Matthew Wolf — a Pine View School junior. Pine View School junior Carson Roland was not present at the time but was also selected for Boys State.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Seven area high school juniors were selected by American Legion Post 159 out of Venice for Boys State.

From Venice High School, Conner Priede, Galen Crusan, Conner Cantrell, Gabriel Hoberman, Drake Burns were attending while from Pine View School, Matthew Wolf and Carson Roland were set to attend.

The post recently congratulated the group, including Post Cmdr. Terry Perkins and Post Chairman Norman MacLellan, who is the chairman of the post’s Boys State committee.

The teenagers attended the 77th session of Boys State in Tallahassee from June 20-26.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments