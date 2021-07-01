BPWEV honors scholarship recipient

From left, Carol Kouba, scholarship committee; Esther Bird, scholarship committee; Karen Helmick, scholarship chair; Elizabeth Soto, scholarship recipient; Karin Drury, scholarship committee and Natalie Bloom, scholarship committee.

VENICE - A recipient for an adult learner scholarship through the Business Women of Englewood and Venice was honored at its most recent meeting.

Elizabeth Soto attended the June 15 BPWEV dinner at Plantation Golf & Country Club. 

Soto is pursuing her master’s degree in social psychology, according to BPWEV. She is attending an online program through Walden University.

Three other recipients of the Christine Davis Adult Learner Scholarships will be honored at the July BPWEV meeting.

The BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of every month at Plantation Golf and Country Club with the public is invited. For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.

The organization awards scholarships for adults who are taking educational classes for residents of Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

