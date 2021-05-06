VENICE — The Business & Professional Women of Englewood/Venice meets at 5:15 p.m. May 18 at Plantation Golf & Country Club for its next monthly gathering.
The cost is $23 at the door or $24 through PayPal with a registration deadline of 5 p.m. May 16. Reservations are necessary. Those interested should register at www.BPWEV.org.
It will be its third annual BFF May Celebration.
“Invite the special female in your life…mother, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, friend, neighbor, co-worker etc. for a special evening,” it said. “A delicious dinner will be served and followed by fun entertainment provided by ‘The Shark Sisters’ and Katie Malloy.”
Prizes will be available during the event.
For more information, call Irene Slattery at 941-416-2360.
