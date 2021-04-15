WELLEN PARK - Sex trafficking will be the main discussion at the next meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
The event is April 20 at at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Emily Hunt will speak for Selah Freedom.
It's motto is: Bringing Light into the Darkness of Sex Trafficking.
"As Selah Freedom’s awareness coordinator of the East Coast region, Emily works to bring light to the issue of sex trafficking across every sector of society," BPWEV said. "She works with volunteers to get them engaged with our survivors as well as awareness events in our community."
The public is invited to meetings of the BPWEV.
For reservations or more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
