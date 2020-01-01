'Bright Star" extended again at Florida Studio Theatre

Max Meyers as Billy Cane, with other cast members, in “Bright Star,” which has been extended for a second time in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW HOLLER

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre announced the second extension of “Bright Star,” the five-time Tony-nominated musical and winner of the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical.

Called “shining” and “outstanding” by The Observer, “Bright Star” tells an inspiring story of forbidden love, betrayal and the power of compassion. With music, book and story by Steve Martin and music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” is now held over through, Jan. 17, in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.

Tickets range from $36 to $59 and are for sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling 941-366-9000.

Audiences and critics alike have been touched by “Bright Star’s” inspirational story and moving music.

One audience member said, “The music resonated in our minds and bodies for the rest of the night,” while others are calling “Bright Star” “heartwarming,” “fabulous” and “superb.”

