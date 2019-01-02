Three Master Class workshops are coming up at Venice Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 12. Whether students are Broadway bound, college bound or just want to hone their skills, these workshops provide a unique opportunity to work on their craft.
Three facilitators will lead the day. Kristen Beth Williams, recently seen in Broadway’s revival of “Hello, Dolly,” has performed internationally. Her credits include: Top Hat in London’s West End, Broadway’s Pippin, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Promises, Promises. She has been a soloist at New York’s Town Hall, Carnegie Hall, and the Royal Albert Hall.
Originally from Mesquite, Texas, Williams is living proof that if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams.
Williams will be joined by Dr. Harold Mortimer, a Weitzenhoffer Endowed Professor of Musical Theatre at University of Oklahoma. Mortimer is an actor, director, music director, and Fulbright Scholar. His credits include Anything Goes, Batboy, The Fantasticks, La Cage aux Folles, and Smokey Joe’s Café. He received his doctorate degree in vocal performance from University of Washington.
Alissa Mortimer, Associate Professor Acting at University of Oklahoma, which boasts one of the country’s top-ranked performing arts programs, will also lead a workshop.
For Broadway bound students in grades nine through adult, there are two sessions. Session 1 runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a choice of “acting the monologue” or “song interpretation and performance techniques.” Session 2 runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a choice of “acting the monologue” or “Broadway dance techniques.” Cost of each session is $40.
For college bound students in grades nine through 12 who want a head start on admissions or auditioning, the “audition master class workshop for college bound” will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should come ready to perform two 32-measure contrasting songs and two contrasting monologues.
Additionally, students will participate in a dance audition and engage in a discussion about the college application process. Tuition is $40.
Through these workshops, Venice Theatre continues its ongoing commitment to young artists in both artistic and career development. An additional opportunity for teens is the audition on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. for VT’s new Teen Improv Troupe.
Venice Theatre is also offering two more adult workshops: “Musical theatre audition prep” Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m. and “The Fitzmaurice Voicework master class” March 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Finally, for actors of all ages who need help preparing an audition song for the theater’s May production of “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” instructor Pamela Henley will offer individual half-hour prep classes on March 3 and 10.
For more information on these workshops or other classes, contact Kelly Duyn at 941-486-8679 or KellyDuyn@Venicetheatre.net.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
