From VENICE INSTITUTE FOR PERFORMING ARTS
The premier Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tribute, “The Boss Project” is an unstoppable powerhouse ball of energy that brings audiences to their feet, singing and dancing every second of the show. It’s scheduled to appear at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC); 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice.
This seven-piece band of professional musicians will transport you back in time, playing some of Bruce’s greatest hits, including “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Hungry Heart,” “Dancing In The Dark,” “Born In The USA,” “Thunder Road,” “Jungleland,” and many more.
Lead singer Paul Goldschlag grew up in a musical household where both parents played the piano and his father sang. He has been playing in bands since the age of eight and honed his skills as a blues player learning from Bob Shatkin in New York City and eventually taught Blues Harmonica at the New School University.
Goldschlag moved to Florida after Sept. 11, 2001, and has been a part of the local music scene ever since. The rest of the seven-piece band is made up of professional musicians who have performed on MTV, played and recorded with Billy Joel, Meatloaf, Greg Allman, Frank Sinatra Jr., and many more.
Tickets for “The Boss Project” range from $27-$56, available at the VPAC box office, whose summer hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Call 941-218-3779 or visit MyVIPA.org.
