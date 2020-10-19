VENICE - Nearly 200 volunteers are set to read the "Bucket Fillers" books to more than 350 preschoolers to third-graders in Sarasota and Manatee counties in November.
The books, which have sold 3 million copies, were first published in 2006 by Venice resident Carol McCloud.
The books work to teach young students "the value of kindness."
The Nov. 17 virtual effort is being guided by Embracing Our Differences, a nonprofit that works with art and education "to celebrate and promote the diversity of the human family," according to its website.
The group says McCloud has inspired millions with her books and seminars since 2006. She has published nine children's books which are used around the world. She is also an early childhood specialist who has said her goal is to "help all ages and occupations grow in kindness, self-control, resilience, and forgiveness," according to a news release from Embracing Our Differences.
The Nov. 17 event is taking place with help from Sarasota County Schools, School District of Manatee County and the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County, the news release said. It will take place through Zoom for Sarasota County Schools; and YouTube for Manatee County along with Sarasota County early learning centers.
“A ‘bucket filler’ is somebody who spontaneously shares compliments and spreads positive vibes without being asked,” Embracing Our Differences Education Director Ben Jewell-Plocher said in the news release. “Carol McCloud invented the concept—and her ‘Bucket Fillers’ series of children’s books spells it out delightfully. Carol asks children to imagine that everyone possesses an invisible bucket they can fill up with kindness, support and love. It’s a beautiful idea for children—and I think it works for adults, too.”
He said McCloud is going to be taking part as well throughout the day.
"We’re touched by her generosity and desire to reach as many area students as possible and grateful for her donation of a large portion of the cost of books, helping us reach thousands more children this year,” he said.
McCloud said in the news release she's "thrilled to participate."
“My bucket is bursting with joy that my books will be read by volunteers and then gifted to so many thousands of children in Sarasota and Manatee counties,” she said. “This past year, we witnessed a world that is not always kind. We saw and felt the pain caused by hatred and division. I am grateful to Embracing our Differences for making it possible for children to learn how easy and rewarding it is to be kind to others by being a bucket filler. I’m so proud to work with all of EOD’s volunteers and educators who are dedicated to creating a kinder and more inclusive world.” For more information, visit bucketfillers101.com.
For more information about Embracing Our Differences, visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
