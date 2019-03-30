In the Florida Studio Theatre production of “Buyer and Cellar,” Remy Germinario portrays an array of characters from one of the richest and most famous divas to one who is “her” opposite.
That you might think a certain mega-star is the female with an unusual cellar is up to you. This is a story that could involve a lawsuit if a certain celebrity were actually to go to a production of this unique tale — or not. (Only the law firm of “Dewey, Cheatham and Howe” might know for certain — or not.)
“Buyer & Cellar’ begins with a lengthy dialog about just such a scenario. The actor says that this story is definitely NOT about a certain lady who spells her name with one less “A” than most other folks. The actor insists that this story is NOT about a certain lady who perhaps keeps her gently used costumes in her “cellar” which happens to be arranged like a street of shops.
And, it is definitely NOT about the lady pictured on the cover of a hefty book about that lady’s palatial house and its many priceless contents. The book is simply a prop on the tiny stage — or is it? While there are mentions of such actors as Elliott Gould, James Brolin and others, forget that and concentrate on the acting which is brilliant and also funnier than a collection of rubber crutches that might be found within a store selling such things — if such a store existed in the cellar that is depicted in this totally delightful work by Jonathan Tolins.
This award-winning work takes theater of the absurd to new levels while also revealing the quirks of a certain star mentioned in the play yet absolutely not depicted by the Germinario. Geminario reminds us of that numerous times.
That he portrays so many characters with no change of costume and with so few props is further testament to his skill and also to the skill of director Catherine Randazzo.
While mostly outrageous there are a few moments verging on tender. Those add balance to one of the most entertaining productions seen recently at this theater which is known for finding and/or developing top-notch entertainment.
This offering has only a short run in FST’s smallest venue. Bowne’s Lab Theatre. Presented in “one hour and 46 minutes,” this is a one-act tour de frivolitee with a few bittersweet references of a little girl so poor she had a hot-water bottle instead of a doll. (At least a kind person made a dress for it.)
Prepare to laugh uproariously but also to feel an occasional twinge of a more serious emotion. The main thing is that you prepare to not miss this stellar work that takes place mostly in a cellar but a cellar unlike any most people have ever had or seen.
Bowne’s Lab is in the Hegner Theatre Wing of FST on the corner of First Street and Cocoanut Avenue in downtown Sarasota.
Arrive early to enjoy dinner at your seat. For performance times and tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit:
