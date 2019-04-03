Editor’s note: This is the first of a series about what goes on behind the scenes at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Read about the writer on the front page of today’s Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier Sun. Watch for her columns on alternate Wednesdays in this section of the paper.
Who doesn’t love a great medical series?
E.R., Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago MED, House, Code Black, Scrubs (my old fave), The Good Doctor (my new fave).
Why are we so enamored with life inside a hospital? Perhaps it’s because in our society, that’s where so much of life comes together: miracles, fear, relief, hope, pain, forgiveness, courage, loss, love. Relationships that have been severed are often healed in these walls. Dreams are discovered and hopes restored.
As the new Director of Culture Engagement at Venice Regional, I am honored to take you behind the scenes, to hear the touching stories of caring and curing that make our hospital such a great place to work and is a tremendous gift to this community.
When I was offered this position, I was immediately inspired by the high level of dedication, compassion and resilience I witnessed at Venice Regional. I wanted to be part of this family, and my esteem for who we are and what we do has only grown in the past few months.
I look forward to sharing with you what I hear and see every day — a staff member driving to a patient’s home to feed his dog, or buying a coloring book in the gift shop for a little girl in the ER, or helping a senior jump-start her car in the hospital parking lot. The Venice Regional staff and volunteers go above and beyond every day, and last month we received seven awards at The Best of Venice honors ceremony. Congratulations to our entire team!
Finally, since Venice Regional’s goal is to help you feel better. Every other week I’ll be sharing three “gratitudes” from our VRBH team, as an encouragement to you to practice this life-changing ritual. Science has shown that simply sharing three new things you’re grateful for each day with someone rewires the brain to help you be more positive and can even decrease your sensitivity to pain.
So let me end with my three for today: for this glorious opportunity to work among health care’s best, for my new home in this beautiful Mediterranean Mayberry called Venice, and for the Venice Gondolier Sun giving me this space to spread the good news about the good people of Venice Regional.
