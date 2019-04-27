What makes a workplace a family? One measure is how you pull together during the tough times.
When Stan Padfield, a five-year employee of Venice Regional, and his son Stanley were severely injured in a boat fire while vacationing in the Florida Keys last summer, their work family at Venice Regional stepped in.
Bridgette Bortz, executive assistant to the chief operating officer, got the call with the news from Stan’s wife in the middle of the night. As soon as Bridgette heard that Stan and his son were being flown from the Lower Keys Medical Center to a Miami hospital, she offered to stay at the Padfields’ home to care for their pets. She packed her bags for what ended up being weeks.
The very next day she was on the phone, coordinating assistance that would be needed when the family returned home. Soon, there were 45 days of meals scheduled for delivery.
Bridgette returned to her home when Stan’s father arrived from Pennsylvania, but the assistance continued. “I’ll never forget it,” said Bridgette. “Team members would come by my desk, hand me their credit cards and say, ‘Buy whatever they need.’ It was amazing. We even had a raffle to help with expenses.”
Today Stan is back in his office as director of medical records, and son Stanley is the second-shift supervisor of environmental services. While Stan’s surgeries are complete, Stanley is facing two more of six surgeries. Emotions run high when they speak of the support they received.
“It was so amazing what they did for me, my son and my wife,” shared Stan. “Not just the meals they provided, but they retrieved my boat from Key West, cut our grass, had someone come and clean my fish tank, and basically took care of everything. It was unbelievable. We just can’t put into words the amount of gratitude we feel.”
As for Bridgette, it’s all in a day’s heartfelt work. Whether it’s finding a special phone charger for a patient, consoling fellow employees with a listening ear, or leading a blood drive, she’ll continue to take care of her Venice Regional “family” one person and one day at a time.
Gratefully, MK Mueller,Director of Culture Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health
