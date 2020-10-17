Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban (copy)

Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral in Cape Canaveral. The company said Thursday it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, but even those are canceled through November.

 Ap file photo

MIAMI  – Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling remaining November cruises for its ships operating from Port Miami and Port Canaveral.

"Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) decision to extend its no-sail order for cruise operations until Oct. 31, Carnival cancelled all but Port Miami and Port Canaveral cruises for the rest of the year," it said in a news release. "It has now determined that November 2020 operations will not be feasible."

It said it is working on protocols to resume operations under "phased-in" approaches with Miami and Port Canaveral as its main points of embarkation. 

"Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two home ports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options," it said. "However, guests booked on cruises in December out of Miami and Port Canaveral still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving."

That offer can be "a combination future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC), or a full refund."

