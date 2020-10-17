MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling remaining November cruises for its ships operating from Port Miami and Port Canaveral.
"Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) decision to extend its no-sail order for cruise operations until Oct. 31, Carnival cancelled all but Port Miami and Port Canaveral cruises for the rest of the year," it said in a news release. "It has now determined that November 2020 operations will not be feasible."
It said it is working on protocols to resume operations under "phased-in" approaches with Miami and Port Canaveral as its main points of embarkation.
"Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two home ports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options," it said. "However, guests booked on cruises in December out of Miami and Port Canaveral still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving."
That offer can be "a combination future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC), or a full refund."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.