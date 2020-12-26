ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras made its first port call recently in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
The ship will is having its Liquefied Natural Gas propulsion system refueled, according to a news release from Carnival.
Mardi Gras, will be home-ported from Port Canaveral in 2021. It be the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by LNG, the news release said.
“In its liquefied state, LNG is odorless, colorless, more environmentally friendly and less expensive than other fuels,” according to the news release. “LNG is considered the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology. LNG does require larger, custom-built tanks than conventional fuel as well as specialized refueling stations, such as the one in Rotterdam.”
Carnival called the Mardi Gras “one of the most technically advanced ships at sea.”
“The ship can operate for two weeks between refuelings,” it said.
Mardi Gras was delivered to Carnival recently in Finland and will next sail to Barcelona, Spain before its U.S. arrival.
“The ship’s inaugural voyage from Port Canaveral is scheduled for April 24, 2021,” the news release said.
