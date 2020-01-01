ST. PETERSBURG — Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Carpenters’ monumental album debut, the highly successful touring show based around the siblings’ music and story “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” will be performed at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it hit the road in 2013.
The show was conceived by Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, who created the tribute act after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter. What began as a cabaret show with Berting Brett accompanied by a pianist, has grown into a touring theatrical production that has played performing arts centers and concert halls throughout the country.
Produced by Berting Brett’s husband, Mark Brett, the show is now backed by a seven-piece Nashville band under the direction of Harry Sharpe.
In 1969 the Carpenters released their debut album, “Offering” (later renamed “Ticket to Ride”), leading them to immediate success.
Within a year, they rose to fame with their chart-topping single “(They Long to Be) Close to You.” By 2005, they had reportedly sold more than 100 million copies of records worldwide.
The dynamic combination of Karen’s voice and Richard’s compositions created Grammy-winning magic and gained them a worldwide legion of loyal fans.
“We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” has been met with great enthusiasm from Carpenters’ fans and reviewers alike. Audiences can experience a behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, and sing along with hits that include “Top of the World,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays” and many more.
Tickets range from $30 to $50 and can be purchased online at TheMahaffey.com; by phone at 727-300-2000; or at the Mahaffey Theater Box Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or at least 90 minutes prior to any ticketed event.
The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, under the management of Big3 Entertainment, is one of Tampa Bay’s top-rated performing arts venues.
Home to the Florida Orchestra, the world-class Mahaffey Theater hosts top-quality national and international artists and performances — pop, rock, comedy, theater, dance, classical and interactive engagements and exhibitions.
Located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, the 2,031-seat cultural jewel boasts spectacular waterfront views and is located only minutes away from white sandy beaches and world-renowned museums.
Additionally, the theater supports the highly successful Class Acts program, which enables school children to experience the performing arts through in-theater performances as well as in-school outreach and extension programs.
