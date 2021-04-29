CASEY KEY — The housing market is hot in Florida and on Casey Key, with a recent sale the most expensive ever on the key — and tied for the most expensive in Sarasota County.
The sale: $16.5 million for the 3.7 acres and properties at 1900 North Casey Key Road, along both the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay.
It was marketed by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office, according to a news release.
The buyer was represented by Jennifer Linehan, of Michael Saunders & Company.
It sold in 40 days. Like many homes, it did not stay on the market for a long time.
“This amazingly curated property has everything aligned to maximize its stunning Gulf-to-Bay views, offering the ultimate private escape," Schemmel said in a news release. "Homes of this magnitude and price point typically stay on the market for long periods of time — the fact that it sold in just 40 days signals that the Sarasota ultra-luxury market is in high demand.”
The property includes a 9,600-square-foot home with 12-foot ceilings and walls of glass that showcases water views throughout the house, the news release said.
It also includes several outdoor areas for seating, extensive landscaping and entertaining areas with a saltwater pool, fire pit, spa and bocce ball court. It also has a 2,320-square-foot guest house and "a canopied nature preserve leads to two private beaches on the bay, while a boat dock, two grandfathered boat lifts, and a kayak launch provide easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway," according to the news release.
