VENICE — The rector of Epiphany Cathedral retired after being a part of the community since 2008 and spending his adult life serving.
Father John “Jack” Costello last day as rector in Venice was May 31, but celebrated Mass the next week to say goodbye, the church said.
“Over the past 13 years we have grown in being the Lord’s presence in the world today,” Costello said in a news release. “Thank you for answering that challenge through Mass, novenas, rosaries, Adoration, Bible study and more. We have all continued to grow in the Catholic Faith… we have been a Parish that lives stewardship as a way of life.”
During those Masses, he gave a message of thanks and love to the parish community while the congregation gave him gifts of appreciation and a standing ovation — many Disney-themed since he enjoys the Orlando parks.
“We have been blessed to have Father Jack with us for so long,” said Martha Gimble. “He is truly a holy man.”
While rector, he oversaw renovations of Parish Hall, restoration of stained-glass windows, installation of an Adoration Chapel and upgrades to Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School, the news release said. He also hosted Diocesan events and much more, it said.
He has helped expand the parish outreach, growing from 40 to 110 active programs, it said.
“This has continued to grow as we try our best to empower each other… We have given the opportunity so that everyone does something specifically that shows God to the world.”
Msgr. Patrick DuBois, the new rector, said it’s impossible to explain how much Costello meant to Epiphany Cathedral and the Diocese of Venice.
“Thank you, Father Jack, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of your years of dedicated and unwavering and faithful service to each and everyone here at Epiphany Cathedral,” DuBois said.
He had been a Christian Brother for 25 years and served as a teacher near Miami before entering the priesthood, which was “the next logical step in his dedication to Christ,” the news release said.
“I wanted to be involved with people on a spiritual level, and I couldn’t do that as a teacher,” he said in an interview before his Ordination to the Priesthood at Epiphany Cathedral on Oct. 25, 1996. “I wanted to be involved in a service that was geared to spirituality, to the preparation of the sacraments and in counseling.”
He was born in 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts, attended Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., St. Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont, and later St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach.
For the Diocese of Venice, he served as parochial vicar at St. William Parish in Naples; then pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton before being appointed rector of Epiphany Cathedral in 2008 by Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
He plans to relax at Fort Myers Beach where he plans on living while continuing to frequent Disney World.
