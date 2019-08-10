By SANDI CHANCE
Guest Writer
The Venice Newcomers Club and Newcomers of Venice Alumni, along with Venice MainStreet, are hosting the second annual Celebrate Downtown Venice Day today, to give back to beautiful historic downtown Venice.
The event starts at noon with the first of four free 45-minute trolley tours of historic Venice island. This year Harry Klinkhamer, manager of Historical Resources for the city, will share his wealth of knowledge about the island’s historic homes.
The trolley stop will be near the Venice MainStreet kiosk in Centennial Park. The last ride begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are required but are free and may be picked up at the kiosk beginning at 11 a.m.
Bicycles International will offer two leisurely bike tours around the island, at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Participants should bring their own bicycles. Bicycles International staff will offer a free “fix a flat” workshop at 1:30 p.m.
There will be a watercolor demonstration at Art Escape Gallery, 206 W. Miami Ave. at noon, with a jewelry-making demonstration at 2 p.m. and an acrylic pour at 4 p.m.
Upper Crust will offer afternoon tea at 2 p.m., with sandwiches, assorted desserts and mini scones for $21 per person.
Bonnell’s Boutique and Winery will offer free wine tastings all day, and Venice Wine & Coffee Co. will offer half-price iced coffee all day.
Beginning at 3 p.m., enjoy happy hours at Daiquiri Deck, TJ Carney’s, Made in Italy, Abby’s on Miami and Ciao Gelato.
Wine flights will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. at Café Venice, Ristorante San Marco, Cote’ France French Bistro, Café Longet and Made in Italy.
