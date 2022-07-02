FORT MYERS — Edison and Ford Winter Estates will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Independence Day, Thomas Edison’s favorite holiday.
Visitors may take guided tours or meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour, using an app downloaded to their personal phone.
The Garden Shoppe will also be open and offers a wide variety of plants and trees available for sale.
The site includes the historic winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, the 15,000-square-foot inventions museum, and the botanic research laboratory (a National Historic Chemical Landmark) — all on more than 20 acres of botanical gardens with plants and trees from around the world.
The homes will be decorated with red, white and blue bunting for the holiday.
“July 4th is a great day for families to visit, learn about two American icons, and enjoy some ice cream along the river,” said Mike Cosden, chief operating officer and vice president.
According to historical documents, Edison woke up early each Independence Day to spend time with his children and set off a giant firecracker in his yard. The children dressed in holiday costumes, and they all tossed Chinese firecrackers.
Edison even made his own fireworks with TNT added and called them “incendiary torpedoes.” As part of the holiday celebration, the family enjoyed ice cream and watermelon, just as many American families do today.
Records of an invoice from 1893 on the Thomas Edison National Historic Park website lists the purchases made for the holiday. The list included “2 dozen packages Electric Torp., 1 Dragon’s Nest, 1 Devil Among the Tailor, 1 Surprise Box, 1 Floral Fountain, 1 dozen Rockets, 1 dozen B.R. Candles, 1 lb. Colored Fire, and 1 Firework Balloon 20 ft.”
The Ford Cottage Shoppe has souvenirs, ice cream and bottled drinks available for sale. At the end of their tour, visitors can enjoy refreshments and a delightful river view.
Tickets for self-guided tours are $25 for adults, $20 for teens (ages 13-19), and $15 for children (ages 6-12), children 5 and under admitted free; guided-tour tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for teens and $18 for children.
To purchase tickets or get more information, visit the website at EdisonFord.org.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter home site of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. More than 220,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe.
The organization has received many awards, including the National Stewardship Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Garden Clubs’ Historic Preservation Award.
The property is an official project of “Save America’s Treasures,” a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site. The Edison Botanic Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark.
The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights.
The Edison-Ford Winter Estates property is as 2350 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.