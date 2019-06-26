By KIM COOL
Staff Writer
Start celebrating Independence Day early tomorrow.
Beginning at 8 a.m. July 4, Snook Haven will host its annual Fourth of July Myakka River Kayak Festival. Bring your own kayaks or canoes or rent one from Snook Haven as early as 8 a.m. The music will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Enjoy smokehouse barbecue and craft beer in Snook Haven’s classic “Old Florida” setting.
If that leaves you wanting more music, especially such patriotic works as the “1812 Overture,” leave Snook Haven a bit early in order to get to the Sarasota Opera House for a 4 p.m. concert.
Enjoy a patriotic concert in Sarasota
The Choral Artists of Sarasota (formerly known as Gloria Musicae) will present “Sounds of Independence,” the area premiere of Sarasota resident Jerry Bilik’s “Independence,” and “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” by René Clausen. That concert will begin at 4 p.m July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House in downtown Sarasota. The Sarasota-based poet and performer Cedric Hameed will narrate.
According to a release about the concert, “the audience will provide the canon fire.” That should inspire thoughts of the fireworks to come at dark but not in the opera house.
“We’ve moved the concert to the Sarasota Opera House due to popular demand,” Dr. Joseph Holt said in a release, adding that another first this year is a partnership with the Sarasota Concert Band.
“A significant addition to our performance is the inclusion of the Sarasota Concert Band.”
The concert band will join Choral Artists for the second half of the program, featuring favorite selections such as John Philip Sousa’s “Thunderer March,” Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” a traditional favorite at July 4 programs.
“It’s curious that the piece (“1812 Overture”) is all about the defeat of the French by the Russians, but the ending, with its fireworks, bells and cannons, has become associated with our celebration of July 4,” Holt said in the same release.
The concert also features “I Once Had a Dream,” featuring quotes from the “Declaration of Independence.”
Celebrate in Venice
At 9:10 p.m., be at your favorite fireworks viewing spot in Venice for the annual show, which will be set off at the South Jetty once again. There is good viewing anywhere along the beach to the north or south but not right at the Jetty, which will be closed to vehicular traffic while the display is being set up and until after the show is over.
As the show features an abundance of aerial displays, there are many places in the vicinity of Venice where the show can be seen. Upper decks of condos or homes near the beach also are great places to catch the show.
Consider that it is sea turtle season. Do not use any lights at the beach nor make any bonfires, lest you distract nesting turtles that might come up on the beach that evening. While the females usually wait until total darkness (midnight or later), be considerate of them. Just one of 2,000 sea turtles is likely to make it to adulthood. Area turtle patrollers will tell you that sea turtles do not need any additional challenges.
Sertoma members collected money during June in front of area Publix stores. The city of Venice once again added additional money to fund one of the best displays along the west coast of Florida.
Snook Haven is at the eastern terminus of East Venice Avenue, along the Myakka River. Purchase lunch and libations from its extensive menu. If you plan to launch your own canoe or kayak, consider that you might want to get there earlier rather than later.
Tickets to the Choral Artists Concert with the Sarasota Concert Band are $20-$45 per person for adults and $5 for students. Visit choralartistssarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
Whether you head home or to your favorite eatery for dinner, allow time to find a parking spot near your favorite viewing spot well in advance of 9 p.m., the approximate time the display will begin.
Happy Independence Day!
