One of the “greenest” events scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, might be pianist/entertainer Brian Gurl’s newest show, which will feature an Irish fiddler, Carlann Evans, a violinist with the Sarasota Symphony; singer Michelle Pruyn, music director of Bay Point Church; and the Leprechaun Band.
“McGurl” was a child prodigy pianist who has an astounding repertoire of music from which he has crafted several entertaining shows. Now a year-round resident of Venice, he has performed in this area and throughout the U.S.
In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, he has put together a blend of ballads, upbeat Irish jigs, a couple of exciting Celtic rock pieces and a few surprises he said will deviate briefly from the Irish theme.
Featured in this production is violin virtuoso Evans’ rendition of “The Irish Washerwoman,” which is expected to be one of the highlights of this show, Gurl said.
Pruyn, who has traveled nationally and internationally as a vocalist for numerous big bands and ensembles, will join Gurl for several songs.
The Leprechaun Band features “McGurl” on piano and keyboard plus a bass player and drummer.
Tickets for the 7 p.m musical event at Bay Point Church are $20 per person.
In conjunction with the show, the church is offering a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage, served at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the church. Tickets for the dinner are $5 per person at the door.
Bay Point Church, formerly Venice-Nokomis United Methodish Church, is at 208 Palm Ave., Nokomis, west of Tamiami Trail.
Show tickets are $20 per person and are available at the door on March 17; in advance by phone at 828-284-2953 or online at: Brian GurlProductions.com.
