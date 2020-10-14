VENICE - The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice celebrates 60 years of the organization Friday night.
BPWEV hosts the event at Rumours wine bar in the Lemon Bay Shopping Center in Englewood.
The celebration takes part in conjunction with its annual wine tasting fundraiser, it said in its newsletter. That fundraiser supports its adult learner scholarships.
"Founded in 1960, then called BPW Englewood, the members of this new organization dedicated endless hours and efforts to support civic projects in this area," it said on its website. "The first project adopted was granting scholarship loans, available to any woman regardless of age, according to her particular need."
It took on a number of projects in the 1960s, it said, including work on a new library, seeking a stoplight at Dearborn and State Road 776 along with supporting the Loveland Center.
It also worked for local education, it said.
"In 1962, Josephine Cortes, founder of the Pioneer Days, became the first 'Woman of the Year,'" it said. "Pioneer Days is a huge event now with a grand parade attended by people from local and distant communities."
During the 1970s, it lobbied for what would become Lemon Bay High School - which opened in 1979. It also worked for a Manatee Community College Venice Branch - which today is known as SCF-Venice in Wellen Park.
Through decades it has taken on a number of projects and efforts, from breast cancer screenings for underinsured women in Sarasota and Charlotte counties to pushing for a better sewage system in the community.
"BPWEV is involved in many community activities ... in Englewood and in Venice," it said in its newsletter. "The members are committed to continue the legacy created by the founders and earlier members and they strive to continue with the positive impact the organization has had on our local community."
For more information or tickets to its wine tasting, visit www.bpwev.org.
Masks will be required when not eating or drinking at the event.
The night includes wines, food, chances to win prizes along with music "with appropriate social distance," it said.
