Next March, the Venice Gondolier will celebrate its 75th anniversary.
On Oct. 6, a local resident will fly his plane from Venice Airport on the 75th anniversary of his first flight.
He will turn 92 that day and has been in love with all things concerning aviation since he was 6. You will have to wait until just before his anniversary flight to read all that he has accomplished since he first fell in love with airplanes. It might actually fill two stories as he was also a key participant in the early days of NASA and knew all the Mercury 7 astronauts.
In past years, I have written about couples who have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, another incredible milestone.
There must be others celebrating 75 years of running a business, playing tennis or baseball or shuffleboard.
Sticking to a hobby or business or sport or spouse for 75 consecutive years is something to celebrate and something I would love to write about over the next several months leading up to this paper’s own 75th, which I understand is also known as the diamond anniversary.
Venice Theatre is almost there. It will enter its 71st season this fall — hopefully with live shows after this too-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Players Theatre in Sarasota will turn 91 next year, making it certainly the oldest arts organization in the immediate area. It is vacating its present theater Oct. 1 and will be in temporary quarters until its new theater is completed at Lakewood Ranch.
Few houses were built in Venice in 1946 because it was just after the war and with most of the people who had been at the army air base heading back to their homes, Venice once again had a population far lower than it did in the boom times of 1927-28 and 1943-45.
For now, if you are going to be celebrating 75 years with your spouse or as an avid surfer or whatever, send me an email with a little bit about your anniversary and if you have some photos taken over the years showing you during your thing. I have a feeling that there is a lot to celebrate in this town in addition to the anniversary of the No. 1 community paper (for its size) in Florida. Just a few weeks ago we earned that title for the 24th time.
Meanwhile, we all are setting records as stay-at-homes which explains today’s Our Town feature story about Japanese floral arranging. See what you can do with a few branches and or blooms from your garden — artfully arranged in a unique container. Use the photos above for guidance or spend some time on your computer at the club’s web site.
On Wikipedia, I learned that ikebana seems to have started about the same time as Buddhism — which is several hundred years ago as long as we are thinking about anniversaries.
As we continue to deal with the pandemic, thank you to those who are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer regularly. Until there is a vaccine or even better testing, masks and frequent hand cleaning and social distancing will keep the numbers down. Otherwise, this pandemic could be like the Spanish flu in 1918 and 1919 which killed millions of people in this country.
Stay well and please share your 75th anniversary stories with me.
