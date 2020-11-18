SARASOTA - The Boys & Girls clubs of Sarasota County will honor Lee Wetherington in its Champions for Children virtual celebration Saturday night.
"Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County have played an integral role in the Sarasota community for more than 50 years, providing enriching programs and services to thousands of young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens," it said.
The Saturday night celebration is their annual signature event that will be held virtually and reimagined.
"All proceeds will support our valuable programs designed to enhance Club members' academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development," it said.
Contributions will be matched by the Annette J. Hagens Memorial Foundation, it added.
"The vision is to provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle," it said.
Tickets cost $100 and can be obtained by visiting: go.regform.com/#!/registration/Ken95Xq/info
