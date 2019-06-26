Even the best business might fail to do as well as it should with the wrong owner.
In recent weeks I watched one that I have frequented for years nearly self-destruct.
First — a couple of good people left. One even moved back to one of the coldest cities in the north. Things must have been even worse than they appeared.
Then people stopped showing up for work. One day it was down to one person with customers inside and also outside in the drive-up lane. More really good employees left. I could envision the man who had made this chain a household name all over the world rolling in his grave.
Someone needed to call the absentee owner and tell him he better get in there and go to work himself. I do not think he ever did. I have the feeling that he thought if he purchased a successful business it would continue to be so. I can’t imagine any business school in the country teaching such a concept.
With a great partner and several wonderful employees, I operated a successful needlework store up north for some 20 years. Had we been absentee owners, that likely would not have been the case, despite our excellent employees.
Sun Newspapers was sold a little over a year ago but to people who know what they are doing. They came with years of experience in the newspaper field.
Naturally we have had some changes to help us fit into the larger corporation, but those changes have been done in such a manner as to not only improve the Sun^p newspapers for our readers but make us a good fit with the rest of the papers in the Adams group.
The redesign of the Sun^p Newspapers that debuted Saturday is a prime example of the company’s constant effort to improve. It is neat and clean and the added white space allows eyes to rest a bit and really see the features.
In the case of that other business that led me to write this column, there was a happy ending. The prior owner bought back the business. Most of his former good people returned and, almost overnight, all was right again.
In the case of another Venice business years ago, that did not happen. Instead, the new owners put a good business out of business by changing its main focus to what the owners wanted rather than what the customers wanted.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it,” is an old adage but one chock full of good advice, even though it is not grammatically correct.
Don’t fire a good manager in order to give a relative a job. Do not stop carrying the best sellers in favor of widgets because you prefer widgets. Unless your customers also prefer widgets, you might be making a huge mistake.
Changes in ownership can be good — or bad.
Other thoughts
Now I can get back to worrying about our area’s sea turtles. So far they are breaking nesting records. Let us hope for a successful season without any major storms to harm their nests and destroy the eggs.
And I can go to some of the great summer cabaret performances at Venice Theatre and other summer productions at the plethora of theaters in the area.
And, if we can just get a few cooler days, I might even be able to tackle some of the weeds in my backyard.
At least we have plenty of great places in this area where we can chill out with ice cream and gelato.
Bon appetit^p!
On another note, did you know that the grounds of The Ringling can be visited daily at absolutely no cost? Every Monday, the art museum also offers free admission. That, too, is another cool thing to do.
When checking out the grounds, try to find the statue shown in the photo that accompanies this column. The statue is located on the right as one walks from the Visitor Center toward the Ringling grave site near the Ca d’Zan mansion. The challenge is that it is more hidden now than it was when this photo was taken. I did find it again about six months ago, but those banyan trees do grow pretty fast. (Museum officials decided several years ago to let nature take its course.) Happy hunting.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com^p
