Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its Summer Children’s Theatre production, “Off the Charts!” — an original musical revue celebrating the universal language of music.
Featuring family friendly versions of songs from the past century, this brand-new show explores the power of popular music to make us think, feel, and connect across generations. With songs like “Hound Dog,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Uptown Funk,” this music revue is for children of all ages and their favorite grown-ups.
“The songs featured in “Off the Charts!” have withstood the test of time,” said FST’s Director of Education Caroline Kaiser. “They are more than just songs — they are the soundtrack to our collective histories.”
“There’s something for everyone in this show,” added Denee Lortz, show collaborator and FST teaching artist. “Every generation has a unique sound and style, and this production explores how both of these things influenced music.”
Created by Kaiser and Lortz, “Off the Charts!” will have a special Family Day performance open to the public Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Additionally, it will be performed for community groups on weekdays from June 20 through Aug. 2.
Now in its third year, FST’s Children’s Theatre program works to expose children to different types of theater, including improv, straight plays, and cabaret.
“Our Children’s Theatre programming has revealed to us that music is as, if not more, effective when performing theater for young audiences as it is for adults,” said Kaiser. “It’s so fun to watch children of all ages dance in their seats and sing along.”
The “Off The Charts!” cast features four FST Acting Apprentices — Samantha Dempsey, Anna Lee Hawkins, Drew Norris, and Will Stapleton.
Tickets are now on sale for the Family Day performance of “Off the Charts!” on Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. in FST’s Bowne’s Lab by calling the box office at 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Those interested in scheduling performances of “Off the Charts!” for community groups on weekdays from June 20 through Aug. 2 can contact Hannah Bagnall, FST’s Education and Outreach Associate at 941-366-9797, or hbagnall@floridastudiotheatre.org.
About FSTKnown as Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company acquired the former Woman’s Club building, becoming the first permanent venue.
Shortly after Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre. In the years that followed, FST established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret and John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.
