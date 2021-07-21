SARASOTA — Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season “Carried Away!” features six concerts.
“’Carried Away!’ is designed to transport audiences through the powerful medium of choral music, created in response to the return of live and in-person musical experiences in Sarasota,” it said in a news release.
The season runs November through July with concerts in November, December, February, March, April and July.
“Performances planned include an opera night with favorite arias and choruses, a concert rendition of Leonard Bernstein’s iconic musical ‘On the Town,’ a program devoted to women in music, a holiday program that resounds with brass and bells, the long-awaited world premiere of ‘Listen to the Earth,’ and the popular ‘American Fanfare,’ which celebrates our national Independence Day,” it said.
A “Listen to the Earth” project will commemorate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary in 2020. It was set to run a year ago but postponed due to the pandemic. It premieres in April 2022.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-387-4900 or go online to www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
“With the challenges of the past year behind us, audiences are clamoring to return to live and in-person experiences,” Artistic Director Joseph Holt said. “My inspiration for the season, in response to the digital world we had to inhabit this past year, is to create programs that have universal appeal—programs that delight, entertain and inspire us, ushering us back into the world of communal musical experiences. Choral Artists will continue to engage audiences with the highest standard of innovative programming that has become our trademark.”
The 2021-2022 season:
• “On the Town” 7 p.m., Nov. 7, at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. Tickets: $25-$60; Student tickets $5.
• Bells and Brass: 5 p.m., Dec. 19 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5.
• A Night at the Opera: 5 p.m., Feb. 20 at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5.
• She is the Music: 5 p.m., March 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5.
• Listen to the Earth: April 22-24 at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets: $25- $65; Students $5.
• American Fanfare: 4 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets: $25- $55; Students $5.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota consists of 32 of the region’s professional singers, including eight singers between 16-22 who are invited to join the group every year.
“Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” said Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “That means engaging young people on their own terms.”
