German speakers find worship ‘Community’

The Rev. Attila Szemesi, pastor of North Port Community United Church of Christ, speaks fluent German and offers services in Clearwater and Sarasota each month, as well as the monthly service at his home church in North Port.

PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — North Port Community United Church of Christ is preparing for another worship service conducted in German.

The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates the service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive.

The church is following all CDC guidelines. It is asking anyone who has not been vaccinated to wear a mask if attending.

For more information, call the church office, 941-426-5580.

