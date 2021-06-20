NORTH PORT — North Port Community United Church of Christ is preparing for another worship service conducted in German.
The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates the service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive.
The church is following all CDC guidelines. It is asking anyone who has not been vaccinated to wear a mask if attending.
For more information, call the church office, 941-426-5580.
