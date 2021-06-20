Church welcomes new pastor

The Rev. Mary Hendrickson, left, was installed as the new pastor at the Evangelical Church of the Covenant in Venice by the Rev. Catherine Gilliard.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER DEJONG

VENICE — The Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles selected the Rev. Mary Hendrickson as its new pastor after a nationwide church.

She was installed during a service June 6 by the Rev. Catherine Gilliard, superintendent of the Southeast Conference of Evangelical Covenant Churches.

Gilliard and her husband, Deric, flew in from Atlanta for the event.

