Church welcomes new pastor

VENICE — The Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles selected the Rev. Mary Hendrickson as its new pastor after a nationwide church.
She was installed during a service June 6 by the Rev. Catherine Gilliard, superintendent of the Southeast Conference of Evangelical Covenant Churches.
Gilliard and her husband, Deric, flew in from Atlanta for the event.
