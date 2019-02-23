While the Greatest Show on Earth has ceased operations, circus lives on — especially in this area.
Performing through March 10 in the big red and white tent at University Town Centre in Sarasota, Circus Sarasota is presenting the best of the best in a mesmerizing show for children of all ages.
At Wednesday’s matinee there were 2- and 4-year old kids in my row of seats with their parents and grandparents. In the row ahead of me were several teens. Some were from out of town, just here for the month or so. Others lived here. Some had never seen Circus Sarasota. There were even a very few who had not seen a circus.
No one left early and no one of any age took their eyes off that one ring where the action was happening. This show is that good and these performers are that talented.
From the minute that aerialist Amera Andrin magically appeared high above the ring as two horses stood beneath her until the ringmaster, Joseph Bauer Jr., somehow survived the Wheel of Destiny, which some refer to as the “ring of death,” all eyes were glued to the action in the ring at the center of the tent.
Andrin not only was a sensation as she performed on the ring above but also when she was in the ring, commanding her horses to do a variety of amazing things with little more than a whisper from her.
This show is non-stop entertainment. There is a dog act with wonderful trained full-sized poodles that are nearly outshown by one small dog that is just as amazing.
For those who have been amazed with the hand-to-hand balancing of two men, that pales when compared to the Kolev Sisters who show incredible strength and agility as they perform to a breathless audience. One can nearly hear “How do they do that?” uttered in unison by most everyone in the tent.
There is a juggler and a clown, of course. The clown appears throughout the show, often borrowing someone from the audience. In one case Wednesday afternoon, the one guy “borrowed” from the audience was almost too good yet he went back to the audience and two kids who were with him.
If you have not seen a Cyr wheel, Valerie Inertie is reason enough to see this show. The diameter of the hula hoop-type wheel is about equal to her height. She sets it spinning on its own as she dances with it and around it and then inserts herself inside the ring and spins in various ways all around the circus ring. Have I used the word “amazing” yet?
There is a teeter-board act that goes beyond any I have seen in all the various circus shows I have been to. It is another one of those “However can they do that?” acts. Yet they do it with ease.
And too soon it is time for the final act, the one featuring Ringmaster Bauer, the guy wearing goodness knows how many pounds of glitz on his ringmaster outfit.
I have seen him announcing this show for at least two years. I have seen Bela Nock and others perform on the Wheel of Destiny. I never thought I would see this ringmaster up at the top of the tent on this revolving apparatus, from which a person could fall in an instant if there is even a minor loss of balance. I don’t even know how one learns to do this act. If one missteps the first time, I doubt if there is ever a second time.
He is right above our heads as we in the audience let out a collective gasp more than once. As this apparatus turns he must constantly keep pace in order to stay on top lest he come crashing down.
Whew. He survives. Circus Sarasota’s show will go on for another performance, with matinees and evening shows through March 10.
For tickets, call: The Circus Arts Conservatory Box Office at 941-355-.9805 or visit: circusarts.org
