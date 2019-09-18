Clarification

Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will hold its “Passport to Your Future” Wine Tasting and Auction from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 18 at Venice Island Gallery, 200 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, but the gallery closed.

