A date change seems to have paid off for the Venice Regional Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
Had its annual car show been held in February as originally planned, there would have been room in Centennial Park to display the vehicles but getting there might have been a challenge, given the ongoing roadwork and downtown beautification project.
Now that the roads are open once again, antique car buffs can easily swarm into town to see the best of the area’s vintage autos, all polished to perfection.
“We have 200 cars signed up so far,” show chair Dennis Nubile said on March 4. “Once we hit the target number [250], we can’t take anymore.”
That was six days prior to the end of early registration period. Gate registration is $24 per car, if there is space available. Wait until the day of the show to register and you might be denied entry.
The vehiclesThere will be vintage cars and trucks; cars from all the major manufacturers as well as from independent car makers; import and sports cars; muscle cars; street rods; special-interest vehicles; and more.
Classes 2-15 are for “stock cars equipped as they came from the factory.” Any modifications push such cars into another category.
“We have a national AACA winner coming,” Nubile said. “It is a 1960 Thunderbird that won first prize. It is the first time the owner is bringing it to this show.
“There also will be a Maserati and a custom hearse for the first time.”
Longtime Venice residents might recognize the hearse, which is gold. It belongs to Farley Funeral Homes.
“There are a lot of custom cars coming,” Nubile added.
Cars entered in the show must be in their parking spot by 10:15 a.m. as judging begins at 10:30. Members of the public often begin arriving that early also.
Car owners usually stay with their cars and are happy to answer questions about them and the restoration work involved — except during the judging process, when they might need to be available to talk with the judges.
Logistics Always one of the season’s most popular downtown events, the display fills Centennial Park and the westbound lane of West Venice Avenue from Nokomis to Nassau streets.
Both Nassau and Nokomis will be closed between West Venice and West Tampa avenues. The south lane of West Venice Avenue will be open to traffic.
The Nassau area will be used for food and 12 sidewalk vendors, a new feature this year, Nubile said.
“The sidewalk vendors will be selling homemade purses, gourmet dog treats, jewelry, handmade puzzle art and more,” he said.
Some sponsors also will have booths at the show.
“Lance Hubschmidt is our DJ again,” Nubile said.
Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place in each of 22 categories, along with five individual awards.
There are several new trophies this year, from Venice MainStreet, the city of Venice and the Venice Gondolier Sun, the event’s media sponsor. There will be a total of 75 trophies.
All entrants receive T-shirts and dash plaques. Those who registered prior to March 10 are eligible for two $100 cash prizes.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. The show closes at 3 p.m.
The GPS address is 304 W. Venice Ave., Venice, Florida 34285, which is near the show entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.